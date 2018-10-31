Blake Shelton Announces Friends & Heroes Tour

Blake Shelton is hitting the road in 2019! The singer shared the good news on social media, along with a hilarious video, announcing that The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina would be joining him on his Friends & Heroes Tour.

In the above clip, Shelton laments to his bartender, played by Alaina, that people today don’t know the great music of the past. Several beers later, a drunk Shelton decides to take his heroes on the road, along with Alaina as a special guest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shelton is currently serving as a coach on Season 15 of The Voice, a job he has held since the show began in 2011, and credits with changing the entire trajectory of his career.

“I didn’t realize that most people in this country had never, ever heard of me, at all, or heard my music,” Shelton reveals on Sunday TODAY. “And it wasn’t until I got on The Voice as a coach that I realized, ‘Man, I am nobody.’ I remember the first time or two they introduced us on the stage. … The Voice changed everything for me, and I mean everything.”

The Voice is also where Shelton met his girlfriend of three years, Gwen Stefani, when Shelton was in the middle of a divorce with Shelton, and Stefani was ending her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

“If Gwen and I were being honest right now, talking about this, I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought, ‘This is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this,’” Shelton admitted.

“Now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us,” he continued. “It constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”

Adkins previously joined Shelton on his 2018 Country Music Freaks Tour. The Friends & Heroes Tour kicks off on Feb. 14, in Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma. See a complete list of dates below. Pre-sale begins on Nov. 2. More information can be found at BlakeShelton.com.

Blake Shelton, Friends and Heroes 2019 Tour Dates:

Feb. 14 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Feb. 15 – Kansas City, Missouri

Feb. 16 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Feb. 21 – Indianapolis, Indiana

Feb. 22 – Buffalo, New York

Feb. 23 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Feb. 28 – Peoria, Illinois

March 1 – Louisville, Kentucky

March 2 – Evansville, Indiana

March 7 – Jacksonville, Florida

March 8 – Tampa, Florida

March 9 – Sunrise, Florida

March 14 – Des Moines, Iowa

March 15 – St. Paul, Minnesota

March 16 – Green Bay, Wisconsin

March 21-22 – Uncasville, Connecticut

March 23 – Albany, New York

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring