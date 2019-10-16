Blake Shelton Announces Friends and Hereos 2020 Tour With Original Lineup

Blake Shelton is hitting the road in 2020 with a repeat of his Friends and Heroes Tour, with the original lineup! Shelton will kick off the tour on Feb. 13, with Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson once again joining the superstar.

“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again,” Shelton said in a statement. “Even though every night when the show wrapped, I would tell the audience that they might never see something like this again, with these legends, my plan all along was to at least try to make that happen. I didn’t know if I’d be able to get the same artists, but we were able to work it out where we have the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina all coming back to do the exact same tour.

“We were only able to do a handful of shows last year,” he added, “so we’re going to take the tour to different areas so that fans will get a chance to see what we did. I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again.”

Shelton also posted the good news on social media, using a video to share the exciting news.

“It was the greatest tour I’ve ever been a part of,” Shelton said while scrolling through pictures on his phone. “Look at all these memories. “Lauren Alaina, John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers. I loved this acoustic part with Trace. Unbelievable. We’re never going to beat that tour.”

HELL RIGHT, Y’ALL! The #FriendsAndHeroesTour is heading back on the road with @laurenalaina and special appearances by @bellamybrothers, John Anderson, and @traceadkins. Tickets on sale 10/25, but sign up for the mailing list to receive a pre-sale code! https://t.co/bBFgGI1CuV pic.twitter.com/Sv2APvRhJZ — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 16, 2019

Shelton then showed scenes from the tour before jumping on the phone.

“I got it,” he said. “Let’s do that tour again. Hell right. Let’s do it. Call everybody. See if they’re available.”

Shelton just dropped a new song, “Jesus Got a Tight Grip,” from his upcoming Fully Loaded: God’s Country album. The record will drop on Dec. 13, and include some previously-recorded hits as well as five new songs.

The Friends and Heroes Tour will run through March 21. Find dates at BlakeShelton.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Mindy Small