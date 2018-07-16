Blake Shelton Admits He’d Been Drinking After Falling on Stage

Blake Shelton performed at the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest on Saturday, July 14, and it seems he took a bit of a tumble during his set, as evidenced by a tweet he sent out on Sunday night.

“Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!!” The Voice coach wrote. “Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that s—!”

Always one to be honest with his fans, Shelton candidly admitted on Twitter that he hadn’t exactly been sober during the entire performance, writing, “And yes I had been drinking. A lot..”

Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that shit! And yes I had been drinking. A lot.. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2018

Happy to oblige Shelton’s request, fans who attended the show quickly shared their clips of the moment in question.

One fan’s video shows Shelton speaking during a musical interlude to one of his songs, encouraging his guitar player to perform a solo. The musician does so, and at one point, Shelton points and laughs before falling right onto his backside, quickly rolling over and standing back up.

Shelton’s fiddle player then takes over, and the singer can be seen taking a seat for a moment as she plays.

The fan then uploaded the moment again in slow motion.

Some slow motion action 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/xECAJDXEOg — Allie Godfrey (@Agodfrey10) July 15, 2018

Continuing his discussion of the moment, Shelton tweeted that he blamed fellow performer Pitbull for his fall.

“By the way @pitbull…I blame you,” he wrote. “It was my attempt at competing with your show… I am a dancing son of a bitch when I don’t take a 10 second giant s— fall…”

By the way @pitbull…I blame you. It was my attempt at competing with your show… I am a dancing son of a bitch when I don’t take a 10 second giant shit fall… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2018

The 42-year-old also clapped back at one fan who called the spill “some Justin Bieber on Hennessy, throwing up on stage, nonsense right there!”

Shelton responded, “Oh I’m sorry ma’am… This account is meant for people who actually have a sense of humor.. We’re not accepting cry baby tweets today.. Maybe try again tomorrow!”

Oh I’m sorry ma’am… This account is meant for people who actually have a sense of humor.. We’re not accepting cry baby tweets today.. Maybe try again tomorrow! https://t.co/xMzHRiStNu — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 16, 2018

