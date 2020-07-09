Blake Shelton's 8 Biggest Songs

Blake Shelton is one of country music's most successful acts, and for good reason — he knows how to pick a hit song. Over his nearly two-decade career, Shelton has earned a whopping 27 No. 1 singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, making him No. 3 on the chart's all-time list behind Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw. With the recent ascent of his duet with Gwen Stefani, "Nobody But You," Shelton broke the three-way tie he had with Alan Jackson and George Strait, who both have 26 No. 1's on the chart. Scroll through to look back at some of Shelton's biggest hits.

'Ol' Red' The third and final single from Shelton's eponymous debut album, "Ol' Red" wasn't a No. 1 hit for Shelton, but it has since become one of his signature songs and one he performs at nearly every show. He also named his chain of restaurant and live music venues after the song and is currently preparing to open Ole Red Orlando. "Ol' Red" was originally recorded by George Jones and later covered by Kenny Rogers before Shelton tried his hand at the storytelling song. prevnext

'Austin' Shelton's debut single, "Austin," was released in 2001 and went on to become his first of many No. 1 songs, spending five weeks atop the charts. The song also cracked the Top 20 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Platinum. prevnext

'Hillbilly Bone' Shelton teamed up with his good friend Trace Adkins for "Hillbilly Bone," from Shelton's 2010 EP, Hillbilly Bone. Shelton and Adkins have continued to work together over the years and Adkins opened for Shelton on his Friends and Heroes Tour earlier this year. Later this month, Adkins will join Shelton for his drive-in concert event along with Gwen Stefani. prevnext

'Sure Be Cool If You Did' In 2013, Shelton released "Sure Be Cool If You Did" as the lead single from his album Based on a True Story..., and the song went on to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, peak at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and become certified 2x Platinum. prevnext

'God's Country' Shelton has admitted that he wasn't sure where his career was going before he released his 2019 single "God's Country," which ended up hitting No. 1 and earning a 2x Platinum certification. The career-revitalizing song also gave Shelton his first entry into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 since 2013, his first CMA Award win in five years and a Grammy nomination. prevnext

'Honey Bee' Shelton scored a major hit with "Honey Bee," the lead single from his 2011 album Red River Blue. It went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart, was certified 3x Platinum and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance. prevnext

'God Gave Me You' Shelton was inspired to record his own version of Christian singer Dave Barnes' "God Gave Me You" after he heard the song when he landed on a contemporary Christian radio station while driving his truck. It was released as the second single from Red River Blue and was certified 3x Platinum. prevnext