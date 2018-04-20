Bebe Rexha’s ‘Meant to Be’ Duet With Florida Georgia Line Shows Country Music Growth

Bebe Rexha already had plenty of success before her chart-topping single, “Meant to Be,” with Florida Georgia Line. The 28-year-old was firmly established in the pop world, releasing platinum-selling hits like “Me, Myself & I” and “In the Name of Love,” by the time she sat down with FGL’s Tyler Hubbard, along with Josh Miller and David Garcia to record the song, which quickly shot up both the country and pop charts, breaking the record for the longest time a woman had a No. 1 hit with 20 weeks (and counting).

“Here I am this girl that grows up in the pop world, and I write a song with Florida Georgia Line and it’s one of the biggest songs I’ve put out in my life,” Rexha tells Nash Country Daily. “I think it’s just a record that was honest and true. And I think that people really connected with it on a deeper level.”

The song is nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song, further proof that country music is becoming more and more open to expanding the genre lines.

“To me, it’s saying that the [country music community] is willing to allow me in because they really respect the song,” she continues. “And that’s the most important thing for me, more than anything, is for people to respect my music and my songwriting more than anything.”

FGL, who performed “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha at the 2018 ACM Awards, are grateful for the opportunities the song gave them, especially the chance to be introduced to new fans across the globe.

“All of a sudden we’re getting streams all over the world,” Hubbard says. “She has a huge fan base globally, and the song just naturally blew up. It’s fun to see this naturally happen, without it being pushed to work …That’s the beauty of it, just getting out of the box and seeing what happens. And when it works, it works.”

Florida Georgia Line are playing several fairs and festivals this summer, while Hubbard enjoys time at home with his new baby, Olivia Rose. Dates for all of their upcoming shows are available on their website.

"Meant to Be" could topple a chart record held by Florida Georgia Line with "Cruise," which was a No. 1 hit for 24 weeks.

