Newcomer Bailey Bryan Partners With Jewelry Line to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network

Country newcomer Bailey Bryan is giving back this holiday season, partnering with jewelry line Alex and Ani to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Through its Charity by Design program, the line has created two limited-edition bracelets, the Angel Charm and Unicorn Charm bangles, with 20 percent of the purchase price going to CMN Hospitals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan shared that she has a special connection to the organization, as she underwent spinal surgery at age 16 to treat her scoliosis at Seattle Children’s Hospital, which is a CMN hospital.

The collaboration will help raise funds for patient programs, new equipment, research, charitable care and more.

“It’s really awesome to get to partner with Alex and Ani to help benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” Bryan said. “I want to help kids and their families who are in need of treatment, whether it’s scoliosis surgery like me, or something else. CMN helps change lives, and I’m so glad to be able to help in some small way.”

Bryan has been making waves in the rising country scene with her debut EP, So Far, which includes a song titled “Scars,” inspired by the scar Bryan received from her surgery. In addition, Bryan worked with songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Hailey Whitters to create “All Of The Above,” a song dedicated to CMN Hospitals, which is documented in a three-part video series on Bryan’s YouTube channel.

Photo Credit: Rachel Deeb