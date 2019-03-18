Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean Releases Heartwarming ‘Boy and a Man’ Music Video

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean just released the heartwarming video for “Boy and a Man,” from his upcoming Long Road album. The video, which shows a couple over their entire lives, beginning with childhood, starred McLean along with his real-life wife, Rochelle.

The video, like his previous “Night Visions” video, was shot by McLean and famed director, Rene Elizondo. McLean had the concept of the video, which Elizondo brought to life.

“A week later, Rene came back with a made-up video from YouTube that he edited with ‘Boy and a Man’ over scenes from Up, which is one of my all-time favorite Pixar movies,” McLean recalled to Entertainment Tonight. “So, we stayed with the concept of the young version of myself and Rochelle, teenage versions, then me as myself marrying my wife.”

Rob Crosby and former The Voice contestant Dave Fenley co-wrote “Boy and a Man,” and sent it to McLean after he decided to work on a country album.

“The first song [Finley] sent was ‘Boy and a Man’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’” McLean recalled. “It’s just a beautiful love song and out of everything I had recorded, this grabbed me the most as a true country record. It turned out unbelievable.”

McLean knows fans of the Backstreet Boys might not expect one of the members to release a country album, but McLean insists it isn’t that much of a stretch.

“I’ve been a fan of all types of music since I was a kid,” McLean told PopCulture.com. “My mom raised me on southern rock, country, anything from Three Dog Night, CCR, to Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks. I’m an overall fan of just music. But for me, one of the biggest things and biggest draws to go country is, country music tells stories. And I love the fact that in country music, it doesn’t matter if it’s a female artist, a group, a male artist, every song is so relatable to everyone. And, again, it tells stories. And, I wanted to tell my story.”

McLean’s story includes a struggle with substance abuse, but becoming a father to his two children, Ava and Lyric, helped change his perspective on how he needs to conduct his life.

“[Addiction] has made me have to look inward, which I think is what a lot of people who haven’t fully matured are lacking,” McLean told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s something I’ve struggled with for years. I put my family first, then I put my job, then somewhere down the line is me.

“I’m slowing learning, at 41, that it’s okay to put me before all of it because if I’m not happy and healthy, how could I be the father and husband that I truly know I am and want to become even better at?” he continued. “If I’m not happy or healthy, all the other stuff is eventually going to go bye-bye.”

