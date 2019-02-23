Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean Releases ‘Boy and a Man’ to Country Radio

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean is releasing a new song, “Boy and a Man” to country radio from his upcoming solo album, Long Road.

“‘Boy And A Man’ is one of those songs that the first time I heard it I knew I had to cut it,” McLean exclusively told PopCulture.com. “My buddy Dave Fenley wrote it for me and it’s definitely one of my favorites off my upcoming record.”

“Boy and a Man” was written by hit songwriters Dave Fenley and Rob Crosby, and shows a tender side of the boy band member. The song is also part of McLean’s plan to show fans a new side of him, aside from his role with the Backstreet Boys.

“I’ve been a fan of all types of music since I was a kid,” McLean told PopCulture.com. “My mom raised me on southern rock, country, anything from Three Dog Night, CCR, to Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks. I’m an overall fan of just music. But for me, one of the biggest things and biggest draws to go country is, country music tells stories. And I love the fact that country music, doesn’t matter if it’s a female artist, a group, a male artist, every song is so relatable to everyone. And, again, it tells stories. And, I wanted to tell my story.”

Part of McLean’s story includes more than two decades with the Backstreet Boys, but the 41-year-old insists that’s just one part of who he really is, both as a person and a musician.

“When you’re in a group like Backstreet Boys, yes, we have amazing music,” McLean acknowledged. “Thank God. We’ve been so fortunate to have, to be working with some of the best writers and best producers of our generations. But, again, pop music is feel good music. It’s not necessarily, kind of telling a story per se. But, country music to me does tell stories. And it really just grabs you. So, again, being in a group for 25 years, I don’t feel like anyone truly has gotten to know my story. And hopefully now, they will.”

