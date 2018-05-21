Ashley McBryde Announces The Girl Going Nowhere Headlining Tour

Ashley McBryde is hitting the road on her first headlining The Girl Going Nowhere Tour, kicking off on Sept. 5 in Atlanta, Ga.

The tour comes on the heels of McBryde’s run as the opening act on both Luke Combs‘ Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour, and a handful of dates on Miranda Lambert‘s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour. The tour’s moniker is the title of McBryde’s critically-acclaimed album, released last March.

“Listening to this record will give you a really good overview of me as a human being, and collectively, where we are as a band and as people in this industry,” McBryde told AllAccess.com of her freshman record. “I’ve had my whole life to live, and these songs have been written in the process. Selecting these was really hard, but thank God I had the wisdom of [manager] John Peets and [producer] Jay Joyce to help with that.

“It’s a really, really good Polaroid of us, and it does give us room to grow, also,” she continued. “There were some things we considered putting on the record that we thought maybe it would be best to wait so that we had room to grow. We didn’t want to show up with all of the balloon animals at once, but we did want to give you a solid look at who we are and what we sound like.”

The Arkansas native, who will be joined by Dee White on most dates on The Girl Going Nowhere Tour, has previously said she wanted to help other rising stars the way artist helped her.

“We will have the opportunity to work with some opening acts and be as kind to them as Miranda [Lambert] and Luke [Bryan] and Jon Pardi have been to us,” McBryde told Billboard. “The first person over the wall gets to reach over and grab the next person, so I can’t wait to do some headlining stuff and be really kind to openers the way they have been to us.”

The singer-songwriter fondly recalls her dates with Lambert, and the gracious host Lambert was on the road.

“Talk about a class act … I knew that I would really enjoy the show, of course, and that she and crew would be really awesome,” McBryde recalls. “She’s so kind and so generous. We had gifts in our green room, waiting on us. She bought me a dinosaur onesie. Who does that? It’s amazing.”

McBryde’s The Girl Going Nowhere Tour is slated to wrap up on Dec. 15 in Rochester, N.Y. A list of all of her upcoming shows, including overseas concerts with Combs, can be found at AshleyMcBryde.com.

Photo Credit: EB Media/Katie Kessel