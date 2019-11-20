Ashley McBryde Announces Headlining One Night Standards Tour

Recent CMA Awards winner Ashley McBryde is heading out on tour! McBryde, who just took home the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, will kick off her own One Night Standards Tour on Jan. 30 in Birmingham, Alabam.

“After nearly a decade playing, driving to any gig I could, I don’t know how to describe it exactly, it just felt different – like things were about to change,” McBryde shared in a statement, reflecting on her recent string of successes. “On the road, in writes around town … I didn’t know it could get any better than that. Well, I was wrong!”

“One Night Standards” is McBryde’s debut single from her upcoming, still-untitled sophomore record. The song, about one night stands, is a subject McBryde wasn’t afraid to tackle, in part because she isn’t afraid to bend whatever proverbial rules might exist in country music.

“It was taboo then and they did it and it’s taboo now and we do it and that’s why we do it, because it’s taboo,” McBryde told PopCulture.com and other media, speaking of earlier songs like Loretta Lynn’s “The Pill.” “It’s like having too many tattoos. I don’t know, I think the touchy subjects are okay to handle. I think it’s alright to do and if it’s uncomfortable, it’s okay, the song is only three and a half minutes long. It’s okay to be uncomfortable for three and a half minutes.”

McBryde co-wrote “One Night Standards” with Shane McAnally and Nicolette Hayford, aware that the song might be problematic at radio.

“When we finished writing ‘One Night Standards,’ I looked at Shane McAnally and I said, ‘I hope I can cut it. I would love to, and I don’t know if they’ll let me,’” McBryde previously recalled to PopCulture.com and other media. “And he said, ‘You have to. You’re the only woman with the balls to do it.’ And then I was like, ‘Well that’s a compliment, I think.’”

McBryde’s CMA Award and tour announcement comes after a particularly busy – and successful – year for the rising star.

“This year was a blur,” McBryde admitted to PopCulture.com. “And there were so many good things that happened so fast that we had a hard time really soaking it all in. So we’re just now, at this part of the year, starting to slow down enough and remind each other of the really cool things we’ve gotten to do this year.

“Being with George Strait, being with Brooks & Dunn, doing things with Garth Brooks, and hanging out with Trisha Yearwood, which is blowing my mind,” she added. I”t’s like the ’90-est thing ever I could do, and it really blows my mind how amazing this year has been for us.”

McBryde just earned two Grammy Awards nominations, for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, both for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.” See a complete list of tour dates below. More information can be found on her website.

Ashley McBryde One Night Standards Tour Date:

January 30, Birmingham, AL

January 31, Oxford, MS

February 1, Tuscaloosa, AL

February 28, Athens, GA

February 29, Atlanta, GA

March 7, Indianapolis, IN

March 19, Lincoln, NE

March 21, Madison, WI

March 28, Mobile, AL

April 23, Helotes, TX

Photo Credit: Getty Images for CMT / Viacom