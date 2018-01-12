Watch Anderson East Perform New Song, ‘Girlfriend’

Anderson East appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week to perform his new single, “Girlfriend,” with the singer showing off his soulful sound on the late-night show’s stage.

Beginning with sweeping horns, “Girlfriend” soon finds East pining over his friend’s fiancée. A piano added a soulful touch to the proceedings, cementing East’s sound and voice as a unique one in country music.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Penned by East, East, Dave Cobb, Aaron Raitiere and Avicii, “Girlfriend” is a brash declaration of potentially problematic feelings, buoyed by the song’s defiant production.

“Brother, we might have a problem/Cause she’s staring me down and I’m tempted,” East sings on the track.

On Friday, East released his new album, Encore, which contains “Girlfriend” and was produced by Cobb.

“People are going to love or hate it no matter what you do, so I wanted to do something that I could have fun with,” East told Billboard of the album. “That’s where the title of the record came from — I wanted every song to [work as] an encore.”

The singer also shared that he doesn’t think he fits into just one genre of music.

“I don’t think I am a soul singer and definitely don’t think that I am a country artist by any stretch,” he said. “I don’t think there is a clear-cut avenue for what I do, and I am OK with that. I am just a lover of music.”

East will begin his Encore World Tour 2018 at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Thursday night, performing a series of shows in the U.S. before heading to Europe. He will return to the States in February for a run of concerts through May.

Photo Credit: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert