‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Says Finalists Need to ‘Get Ready to Work’ After Finale

The season finale of American Idol airs on Sunday, May 19, but for the singers competing on the reality TV talent show, their new season is just beginning, at least according to Idol judge Luke Bryan.

“They’re gonna have to work,” Bryan said (via Taste of Country). “These kids can go win American Idol all they want. The present situation that’s gonna have to happen is they’re gonna have to go earn it.”

American Idol was just confirmed to return for another season on ABC, but neither Bryan nor fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry have announced whether or not they will return as well, though Bryan hints that it is likely.

“Love that a third season is on the way,” Bryan said. “All things feel positive that me and Lionel and Katy will be back. We’re doing the business of the business.”

Bryan is proud of the work the three judges have done, both for the TV show and in the lives of the aspiring singers.

“When Ryan Seacrest sends you a text message going, ‘Thank you for really making this brand … a great brand,’ it’s something that we’re proud of. It’s something I enjoy doing,” Bryan said. “It’s something that I work hard at.”

The Georgia native, along with Richie and Perry, found the show rewarding not only for the TV platform, but because of the way they were able to invest in the hopeful performers.

“It’s always about the contestants,” Bryan explained “That’s what makes the show fun for us – the surprises, the talent, the youthfulness of the talent. I mean, we have so many 15, 16, 17-year-olds that are unbelievable, and watching them handle the pressure and have fun and the tears and the joy and the smile and all that. So, we’re loving it.

“We love the role – me and Katie and Lionel and Ryan – we’re having a great time doing this,” he continued. “If we weren’t having a good time, it would change the whole dynamic. To be able to facilitate these kids’ dreams is very special.”

Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, Madison Vandenburg are the three contestants still competing to be declared the winner. Bryan has already announced he will perform in the finale, singing both his current single, “Knockin’ Boots,” and a classic hit, “Every Breath You Take,” with Top 5 contestant Laci Kaye Booth.

Other artists performing during the show include Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown and Adam Lambert, among others. Richie and Perry will also take the stage as well.

