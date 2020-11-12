Amazon Music Prepping Christmas Livestream With Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's quest to save Christmas 2020 will continue on Friday, Nov. 13, when the country icon teams with Amazon Music for Dolly Parton's Comin' Home for Christmas, a holiday experience that will include a performance and Q&A between Parton and her fans. The event will stream via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and within the Amazon Music mobile app via Twitch and Amazon Music’s new live streaming functionality, as well as on Amazon Live - Amazon.com/live - on desktop, mobile, Fire tablet, or via the Amazon Shopping App on Fire TV.

Beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 13, Dolly Parton's Comin' Home for Christmas will be hosted by Leslie Jordan. "The memories of home and the joy that surrounds the holiday season made Comin' Home for Christmas the perfect title for this very special event with Amazon Music," Parton said in a statement. "Even though this year has in many ways kept us apart from one another, I hope this special will bring us all together!"

In addition, Parton is partnering with Amazon to sell exclusive holiday merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, phone cases and popsockets. The merchandise is available for purchase at Parton's Amazon store.

Dolly Parton's Comin' Home for Christmas will see Parton perform songs from her new holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas, which was released in October and is the star's first holiday album in 30 years. Song selections include "Circle of Love," "Comin' Home for Christmas" and "Mary, Did You Know?" Following the performance, Parton will participate in a Q&A with viewers, who can submit questions ahead of time by commenting on Parton's social media posts about the event.

The stream will also include a link for viewers to learn more about Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the book-gifting program she founded in 1995. The organization now spans four countries and mails a free book to over one million children around the world each month.

In other holiday news, Parton will perform during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade this year, she has a collaboration with Williams-Sonoma and her Netflix movie, Christmas on the Square, arrives on Nov. 22. The movie stars Parton as an angel who helps Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), a Scrooge-type "wealthy and unpleasant woman" who returns to her hometown after her father's death to evict everyone just before the holiday season, change her ways.