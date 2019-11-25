AMAs 2019: Dan + Shay React to First American Music Awards Win

Even before the American Music Awards started, Dan + Shay were already winners! The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, found out prior to the live broadcast that they won the AMA for Favorite Duo or Group – Country, beating out Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion to take home the trophy.

“The night is off to an amazing start!” Dan + Shay posted on social media. “Got surprised on the red carpet with our very first [American Music Award] huge thank you to our fans for voting for us and always having our backs. we’re obsessed with all of you. “

Dan + Shay also took home the American Music Award for Favorite Song – Country, for “Speechless,” which Smyers and Mooney wrote with Jordan Reynolds and Laura Veltz. “Speechless” was nominated alongside Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” and Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country.“

“This award means so much to us,” Smyers said from the stage. “We’re so proud to be a part of the country music community. Thank you to country radio for playing our songs, for Nashville supporting us, and helping us make our dreams come true.

“And you guys most importantly,” he continued. “Each and every one of you, the fans. We could not do this without you. Thank you to our fans for having our backs since day one. Our wives are watching back home in Nashville, Abby and Hannah. We love you all so much.”

“This is amazing,” added Mooney. “I want to say a shout out to Dan, one of the most talented people on planet Earth. Thank you for doing this with me. Thank you to the fans, my wife back home and my little boy Asher. I love you guys. Thank you so much!”

“Speechless,” which became a hit at both country and pop radio, was inspired by both of the guys’ wives, using their wedding footage for the official video.

“Speechless is definitely inspired by our wives,” Mooney explained. “It’s very cool to release songs that are not only stories of our lives but also very personal experiences. Seeing our wives for the first time in their wedding dresses was absolutely unforgettable and we talked about that while writing the song and bringing that moment to life in this song.”

