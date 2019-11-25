AMAs 2019: Carrie Underwood Says ‘Tonight Was a Dream’ After Winning Two Trophies

Carrie Underwood is speaking out after winning two trophies at the American Music Awards. Underwood, who stunned in a shimmering purple gown, took home the award for Favorite Album – Country, for Cry Pretty, and Favorite Female Artist – Country.

“Tonight was a dream!” Underwood posted on Instagram. “Thank you, fans, for voting…and for the love and support that you CONSTANTLY give! [American Music Awards] I also want to say what an honor it was to be nominated with [Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown]. You guys are the best! Annnnnnd [Shania Twain] is the Queen!!!”

It was while Underwood was giving her speech for winning Favorite Country Album that she found out she also won Favorite Artist – Country as well, causing Underwood a few tears of gratitude.

“Thank you so much,” an emotional Underwood said from stage. “Thank you God for the talents you give to people and the gifts you give people and not just what you give to the people who are up to tonight but for every single person. We all have gifts and hopefully we use them to make the world a better place.”

Underwood also thanked her supportive husband, Mike Fisher, and her two sons for heading out on the road with her, even though it was often challenging.

“Thank you Mike, Isaiah, Jacob – my boys, going out on the road with us this year. It was hard, but it was amazing. You guys are my whole world, so I love you so much.”

Underwood also praised her millions of fans for allowing her to live out her dream.

“Thank you to the fans. Thank you so much. You guys support each and every one of us. You’re the ones that show up to the shows. You’re the ones that stream the music, buy the music. You guys love on us so well. Thank you so much for that. And I want to thank the AMAs for making this awards show fan-voted, because they’re the ones that matter. They’re the ones that count. They’re the ones that allow us to do what we do.”

Underwood just dropped her latest single, “Drinking Alone,” from Cry Pretty. The Oklahoma native, who was also nominated for three CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, wrapped up her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and has yet to announce any future tour plans. Updates will be posted on her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Duane Prokop