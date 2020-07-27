Alan Jackson Joins Caylee Hammack on 'Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good'

Caylee Hammack recruited Alan Jackson for her latest release, teaming up with the country star for a cover of Don Williams' "Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good." The soothing cover highlights both Hammack and Jackson's vocals and its message of asking God for a good day is especially relevant in the current situation. "I don't need fortune and I don't need fame / Send down the thunder Lord, send down the rain / But when you're plannin' just how it will be / Plan a good day for me," the song's chorus reads.

Hammack begins the track before being joined by Jackson, whose signature baritone perfectly complements Hammack's airy vocals. The 26-year-old shared in a statement that she has been listening to "Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good" since she was young and felt that its sentiment was much needed right now. "This song has held a special place in my heart since childhood," Hammack said. "And, during the past few months at home, I have found myself frequently visiting songs I grew up on because of the comfort it has brought me, especially this one. It has always been a golden classic in my heart and I believe in many others; and it’s message felt much needed today."

"Alan Jackson was gracious enough to bring his voice and heart to this song and made it feel like chicken noodle soup for the country music soul," she continued. "I just feel very honored to be able to send our rendition out into the world today!" Jackson added, "It’s so nice to be able to finally record one of my favorite Don Williams songs with a great message for today and to be able to sing it with another Georgia native with a sweet voice."

On Instagram, Hammack told her followers that the song "has been getting me through some harder days in the past few months." She also thanked Jackson for duetting with her, writing, "I can’t put into words what an honor it was to sing a legendary song with such a legendary icon in country music and in my own eyes as well."

Hammack is currently preparing to release her debut album, If It Wasn't For You, on Aug. 14, which features collaborations with Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes. Hammack has previously released several songs including her debut single, "Family Tree," and "Redhead," her collaboration with McEntire.