Alan Jackson’s Family Asks for Prayers After Death of Son-in-Law Ben Selecman

Alan Jackson and his family have issued a statement asking for prayers as they grieve for Ben Selecman, Jackson’s son-in-law, who passed away last week.

Jackson posted a brief statement on Selecman’s passing on his website. It offered a summary of the tragedy — Selecman passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 12 following a severe traumatic head injury from a fall. He was just 28 years old, and married to Jackson’s eldest daughter, Mattie.

“The Jackson and Selecman families ask for – and appreciate – prayers during this difficult time,” Jackson’s statement concluded.

The post racked up over 150 comments directly on Jackon’s website. They included prayers in all forms, addressed to Jackson, his daughter, Selecman and all of their families.

“Thoughts and prayers for Mattie and both families,” one person wrote. “I was so saddened to hear about Ben’s passing. I was lucky to meet him at the Honors and he was very nice to take a picture with me. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.”

“Our hearts are broken for all of you, our music family, in the loss of Ben,” added another. “We pray for peace and tranquility for Mattie and both the Jackson and Selecman families. We embrace all of you with love, prayers and peace during this tremendous tragedy and loss.”

As previously reported, Selecman was an assistant district attorney for Davidson County in Tennessee. He was a native of Knoxville, though he passed away in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was on a dock, trying to help a woman onto an unsteady boat when he slipped and fell. The resulting trauma claimed his life.

Selecman and Mattie got married in October of 2017, though it is clear from Jackson’s post that he and the family were already very fond of Selecman. The couple even danced to Alan Jackson‘s “Blue-Blooded Woman” at their wedding.

Selecman had spent all of his life in Tennessee. After growing up in Knoxville, he attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville. He then earned his law degree at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law. He was considered a rising star in local politics, with many friends and co-workers mourning his sudden loss.

“The District Attorney’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of Assistant DA Ben Selecman,” his law office said in a statement. “District Attorney Glen Funk said the DA’s Office is thankful for every day that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson Country. Our prayers are with Ben’s family. He will truly be missed.”