‘ACM Presents: Our Country’: Shania Twain Had Fans Buzzing Over Her Performance’s Special Guest

Shania Twain brought two short tunes to her appearance on Sunday’s ACM Presents: Our Country, but it was her special guest that got most of the attention. Singing from inside the horse barn from her Las Vegas residency, Twain was joined by a horse that got plenty of people talking.

The performance itself kicked off with “Honey I’m Home” before melting over into “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” twisting some of the lyrics to reflect the current mood in the nation according to Hollywood Life. Throughout the performance, Twain kept it professional while her horse tried to rest its head on her guitar strings, peck her on the cheek, and looked around confused by the entire spectacle.

.@ShaniaTwain making us feel right at home with an incredible performance of Honey, I’m Home AND Man! I Feel Like a Woman! #ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/g37c1zRoxt — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 6, 2020

Fans were definitely pleased by the performance and the entire ACM show as a whole. They quickly hit social media to share their thoughts and celebrate.

“Oh this was perfect!” one fan wrote.

“This was a fun performance by Shania Twain. Your horse is an entertainer too,” another added.

“I’m NOT going out tonight, I’m feelin’ alright NOW because of Shania Twain’s performance. Thank you for lifting us up,” a third wrote noting the changed lyrics Twain dropped.

This performance is nothing new for Twain. She has been reaching out to fans and posting messages and videos. On April 2 she posted a video of a performance of “No One Needs to Know Right Now” in front of the fireplace “from my home to yours.”

View this post on Instagram 😘 #togetherathome #onlyvegas @vegas A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Apr 2, 2020 at 8:15am PDT

Twain has also had some fun on her social media renaming her classic songs to reflect the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing efforts around the globe. This includes “Don’t Come On Over,” “The Woman in Me Needs The Main In You To Go Isolate Somewhere Else, and “Shania Twain In.” It’s good to know that dad/mom jokes haven’t been sacrificed due to the pandemic.

The ACM Awards were meant to be Sunday night but the risks presented by the coronavirus changed plans. This impromptu special featuring Twain and many others filled the hole with the aim to comfort fans during this period.