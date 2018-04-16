See a Complete List of the 2018 ACM Award Winners

The 2018 ACM Awards are wrapped up for another year.

The three-hour live broadcast included performances by artists like Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean, along with the presentation of eight ACM Awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

Song of the Year: “Tin Man,” written by Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“I wrote it with two of my great friends,” Lambert shared with PopCulture.com backstage at the ACM Awards. “So to share it with people that – we sat on my porch and they felt every word of it with me. And to know that everybody else could connect to it and has had some sort of pain in their life that made them connect to it, it really does give you courage to keep being open and vulnerable.”

Album of the Year: Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

“They are all significant and if you get one award for anything it’s a treat,” Stapleton has previously said. “But any of the awards that awarded the album, the album awards, because I really wanted to make an album that was good.I wanted that to be a thing, again, more than I wanted it to be, ‘Well here’s the single and eight other songs.’ So, the album awards for me were important in that we did our job in a good way, you know. Just I have such an affinity for albums that I don’t know if I want those more or if they mean more, but they are all meaningful.”

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

“It’s going to take some time. It’s going to take a little time to process,” lead singer Matthew Ramsey shared backstage at the ACM Awards. “It’s just kind of strange to stand in that and see it all from that perspective because we’ve been here for a few years now, and seen it from the seats, and seen it from the stage as performers too, before. But to stand there with the little microphone, is a different thing. And to see all the people, all our peers out there, people that we’ve known for years, and people we’ve written songs for, people we’ve toured with, smiling. It means a lot. It’s going to take a little bit to set in.”

Vocal Event of the Year: “The Fighter,” Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood

“It was such a pleasure to do this song with Carrie Underwood,” Urban said, addressing Underwood right after she marked her first performance since her accident, singing her new single, “Cry Pretty.”

“Thank you for having me,” Underwood remarked. “I’m still kind of shaky right now. Thank you guys. Thank you country radio.”

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

“I don’t know why,” Lambert said of her ninth consecutive win in the category. “Carrie’s kicking a— and I’m trying to kick a— as much as I can on the road, so I don’t understand what’s going on with that, but I know that there’s going to be a change, and I know that if we just keep plowing ahead it will get recognized and have its moment, for sure.”

Single Record of the Year: “Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt, producer Zach Crowell

“I don’t think the song deserves as much credit as the progress that listeners have made, in terms of accepting music from different genres, and not writing off a song just because it’s labeled as a country song,” Hunt told Billboard of the record-breaking tune. “There are a lot more open ears outside of the genre, thanks to artists who have come before me that have opened up some eyes and ears to what we’re doing in Nashville. And because of that, I’ve been able to take advantage of it with the song. I think there were just more people open to giving it a shot and listening to it with an open mind than maybe a few years ago.”

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

“I’m so proud just to get to make music and go out and play it for people, and make records,” Stapleton told The Boot. “That’s the dream, and then when you get all these other things that people are nice enough to give you, that makes the dream an even larger dream.”

Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean

“To me, personally, this is a touring award,” Aldean said backstage after receiving his third consecutive ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year. “Everybody can make their case that it’s about something else, but to me, that’s what it is. That’s what it’s always been. And that’s what it’ll always be. I think when you win this award, people will show up to your show, and they wanna be impressed. They wanna go, ‘All right. Well show me something now.’ And so I definitely wear that as a badge of honor to go out and sort of prove ourselves to those people and show ’em why we have gotten it three times in a row.”

In categories announced prior the live broadcast, Lauren Alaina won for New Female Vocalist of the Year; Brett Young won for New Male Vocalist of the Year; Midland won for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year; and, Brothers Osborne won both Vocal Duo of the Year and Video of the Year, for “It Ain’t My Fault.”

