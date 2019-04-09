ACM Awards: What You Didn’t See on TV

The ACM Awards aired over the weekend, but there was quite a lot that viewers didn’t see on TV.

While the broadcast had a number of great moments and incredible performances, the Red Carpet arrivals of some of country music biggest stars went virtually unnoticed by home audiences.

PEOPLE has put together a list of the best moments that were not televised, and we have adapted that list below.

Devin Dawson and Michael Ray

Singer Devin Dawson and his fiance Leah Sykes turned up on the ACM Red Carpet, with Sykes donning a gorgeous red dress, and Dawson rocking a black suit with red trim.

Michael Ray and his new fiance, Carly Pearce, also arrived, wearing a very similar matching color scheme.

The couple spoke for a moment and then posed for the cameras together.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell

Chris Lane and his girlfriend, former Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell, strutted the ACM Red Carpet as well.

Bushnell wore a red dress, and Lane looked dapper in a grey-colored suit with a black dress shirt.

Reba McEntire and Skeeter Lasuzzo

Country music icon Reba McEntire hosted The 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards a record-breaking 16th time, but first she had to make her arrival.

By her side when she stepped out was boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, who is a wealthy American businessman.

Luke Combs and Brett Young

Luke Combs took home the award for New Male Artist of the Year, but before that he was seen on the Red Carpet being crooned to by Brett Young

Hilariously, Young was singing Combs’ own song, “Beautiful Crazy,” which he belted out to a laughing Combs.

Young was not alone, either, as he brought his pregnant wife Taylor along with him.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood, the most recent Bachelor, brought his lovely girlfriend Cassie Randolph to the ACM event, and doted on her the entire time.

While on the Red Carpet, the reality TV star was asked about a possible proposal in the future, to which he revealed that it may happen in the next year.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and her new husband Brendan McLoughlin only recently revealed that they got married, making the ACM’s their Red Carpet debut as a couple.

At one point, McLoughlin stepped to the side so that photographers could snap some solo photos of Lambert, but she soon extended her hand back to him so that they could head into the MGM Grand together.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is one of the most A-list country music stars of all-time, and this year he finally took home the Entertainer of the Year award at the ACM awards.

As usual, his beautiful wife Nicole Kidman accompanied him to the show and cheered for him.

Luke Bryan and Kelly Clarkson

No one can argue that Luke Bryan clearly had the most fun of anyone at the 2019 ACM awards.

Before the ceremony, however, he and Kelly Clarkson arrived to the show at the same time and are said to have greeted each other with a warm hug.