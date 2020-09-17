ACM Awards: Watch Keith Urban and Pink Perform 'One Too Many'

Keith Urban and Pink were two of the many performers to virtually take the stage during the ACM Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, performing their new duet, "One Too Many." The two took to the stage while socially distanced against a green screen against a colorful backdrop.

JAM. Already have this song on repeat and it dropped last night. @KeithUrban x @Pink #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/yx8jUVyfpv — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) September 17, 2020

Along with performing, Urban also served as the host for this year's ACM Awards. "One Too Many" was released early on Wednesday, two days before the arrival of Urban's new album, The Speed of Now Part 1. The song is one of three collaborations on the project, which also includes "Out the Cage," with Breland and guitarist Nile Rodgers, and a version of "We Were" featuring the song's co-writer Eric Church. The official music video for "One Too Many" will be released on Thursday.

"It's what I call a reluctant surrender," Urban told Zane Lowe on Apple Music of the song's subject. "You know. You're at the end of the night, it's been a long night. You're at the bar. You swear to God you're not going to answer that phone. You're not going to make that call. Eventually, you're like, 'Come take me home. I've had one too many.' I know that place really well. This is a song that was written by some couple of good friends of mine and they sent it to me. I wrote a lot of songs on this record, but when I got sent this song, I just went, "Oh, no brainer." It just spoke to me right away."

Urban told Lowe that after "getting this thing sounding good and feeling good," he "had to find a good duet partner" and has "always loved" Pink's voice.

"She's one of the greats and I don't mean that just throwaway," he said. "I mean, literally, she's a singer's singer. I can't imagine any singer disagreeing with that. She's the real deal and she's a great storyteller, and I think that's what sets her apart from so many other people that have got good voices. She's an incredible storyteller. You can feel all of her humanity when she sings, so she was just perfect for this. Everything that she does, she's committed, she doesn't half a— it. She's all in. I love that about her."