ACM Awards: Reba McEntire Hits Red Carpet With Boyfriend Anthony ‘Skeeter’ Lasuzzo

Reba McEntire has arrived! The country star hit the red carpet ahead of the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 with her boyfriend, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, with the duo posing for photos together ahead of the annual ceremony.

McEntire donned a red fringed dress with snakeskin boots and several necklaces, while Lasuzzo opted for a black suit and a purple tie.

The country legend recently opened up about her relationship with Lasuzzo when she told PEOPLE that the couple is “totally in love.”

“I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!” she said.

McEntire and Lasuzzo met in Jackson Hole, Wyoming after being set up by mutual friends Kix Brooks and Brooks’ wife, Barbara.

“I was not looking,” McEntire recalled of her mindset on romance at the time. “Not even interested.”

Clearly, love found her, as the Oklahoma native and Lasuzzo quickly bonded over shared hobbies including the outdoors and theater.

“We just had the best time,” McEntire recalled of meeting her beau. “And so two nights later, we all went out to dinner, and he bought my dinner.”

The pair most recently celebrated their birthday month in March, marking the occasion with trips to Nashville, Los Angeles and Phoenix. To share the trips with fans, McEntire posted a slideshow on Instagram which included photos of McEntire posing with multiple desserts emblazoned with “Happy Birthday Reba,” a snap of the couple at dinner, footage of McEntire being surprised with a party on a private jet and a video of a musical cake made for the star

“Skeeter and I had a wonderful birthday MONTH!!” the singer captioned the slideshow. “His [birthday] was the 27th, mine the 28th! We celebrated in Nashville, Los Angeles, Phoenix and back in Nashville again! Too much fun! Thanks everyone for making our birthdays so wonderful, special and sweet.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz