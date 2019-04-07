ACM Awards: Miranda Lambert Reveals ‘Glam Jam’ Karaoke Video Before Ceremony

Miranda Lambert is celebrating ahead of the ACM Awards, and she is not alone.

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer took to Twitter to reveal a backstage video recorded at various venues. In the clip, Lambert is flanked by tons of personalities and engaging in some lighthearted karaoke.

While many of the guests in the montage are unknown, there are several familiar faces including Maren Morris and Little Big Town’s Philip Sweet, as well as Lambert’s Pistol Annies partners Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Lambert is front-and-center as she and her friends barrel through a wide variety of pop hits, such as: Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life,” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary,” Fifth Harmony’s “BO$$,” Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” John Travolta and Olivia Newton John’s “You’re the One That I Want,” and TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

Fan loved the peek at what goes on behind the scenes and wished they could sit in on one of these sing-along sessions.

“And they wonder why we Stan this woman,” one fan wrote. “Only the Queen comes up with this at this moment.”

Another fan wrote, “I so wanna hang with [you]! In my mind we already are!”

The ACM Awards will be the Lambert’s first public performance since announcing her next tour, entitled the “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019.” She will be joined by a variety of female acts throughout the trek, including Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said in a release. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together. Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way. They are the next generation of fearless female artists, and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

The ACM Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access.

