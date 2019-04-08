ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood Performs ‘Southbound’ During Outdoor Pool Party

Carrie Underwood is ready to party!

The star took to the stage during the 2019 ACM Awards to perform her song “Southbound” from her most recent album, Cry Pretty, starting her performance outside by the pool with a group of swimsuit-clad revelers dancing behind her as she sang in a multi-colored AMEN fringe long sleeve blouse and matching mini skirt set accessorized with reflective pink sunglasses.

Underwood then took things inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, making her way through the audience as she hit the song’s second verse and shared a kiss with husband Mike Fisher. After arriving on stage, the party continued with a group of dancers finishing out the upbeat track.

Underwood previously opened up about the writing process for the song, which she penned with David Garcia and Josh Miller, when she discussed penning party songs for women.

“I don’t know if there was one specific line that was the hardest to write, but there was a song called ‘Southbound,’ that was kind of surprisingly hard to write for being just a fun light song,” she told CMT.com. “But because it was a fun party song it was interesting just to write it not from some [guy] singing it. It’s a lot easier to write a party song if you’re a guy.”

The second verse of the song finds Underwood talking about a character named Katie, who’s “dancing on the dock / and it’s only two o’clock.”

“We have this one character — her name’s Katie — and we were trying to say she’s had a little too much to drink, but we wanted to make sure Katie was still just having fun and it was respectable and it wasn’t [trashy],” Underwood explained of the line.

The rest of the track features nods to “redneck margaritas,” “gas station cheap sunglasses” and more, giving listeners an instant window into the world Underwood and her co-writers created in the song.

“It’s a party song about being at the lake, having a great time, and people are drinking redneck margaritas,” Underwood shared. “I’m not going to be like, ‘cutoff jeans,’ you know what I mean? There are certain lyrics that it’s like guys can get away with, and it’s easier. We had to spend a little more writing this fun song.”

Also during the ACMs, Underwood will perform the song “I’m Standing With You” from the Breakthrough soundtrack with This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter