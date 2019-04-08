ACM Awards: Carly Pearce Flashes Engagement Ring With Fiance Michael Ray

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray were just two of dozens of country stars attending the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and the engaged couple made sure to showcase their love on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Pearce wore a red long-sleeved gown with a slit up the leg and gold stud detailing, while Ray kept things simple and opted for a black jacket and pants with a crisp white shirt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Closer to You” singer also flashed her engagement ring for the cameras, with Ray lending a helping hand and pointing at his fiancée’s sparkling rock.

Pearce was nominated for New Female Vocalist this year and both Pearce and Ray will be presenting during tonight’s ceremony.

The couple is currently planning their upcoming wedding, and Pearce told CMT that she’s not planning on enlisting outside help when it comes to her nuptials.

“My mom and I are doing it by ourselves,” the 28-year-old said. “We didn’t want a wedding planner. I’m just very simple and never was the girl that dreamt of my wedding … I know it’s kind of weird.

“I’m obviously enjoying it very much,” she added. “I don’t get to see my momma very much anymore and so this is kind of a way for us to have fun together because you miss your mom.”

Pearce and Ray became engaged in December 2018 when Ray popped the question during a trip to Mexico.

“Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife,” Pearce wrote on Instagram at the time along with a photo of the moment. “All in one simple ‘yes,’ I said ‘yes; to love, ‘yes’ to peace, ‘yes’ to faithfulness, ‘yes’ to respect, ‘yes’ to kindness, ‘yes’ to trust, ‘yes’ to patience and ‘yes’ to never settling. Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me. I have found my home in you & will love you with everything I have forever and a day. WE ARE GETTIN’ MARRIED, BABY!”

The 2019 ACM Awards are airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz