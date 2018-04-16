ACM Awards: The Best and Worst Dressed Country Stars

The 2018 ACM Awards brought out plenty of country music’s biggest names, with the stars donning their finest fashions to walk the red carpet ahead of Sunday night’s event.

As with any awards show, there were both hits and misses in the fashion department, with some singers landing right on the money in Las Vegas and others steering too close to the city’s reputation for excess.

Scroll through to see which looks lit up the red carpet and which stars fell flat.

Best: Maren Morris

Morris brought a retro vibe to the show with her head of tightly-coiled curls and holographic green and purple Christian Siriano minidress. She kept her accessories to a minimum save for a pair of silver strappy sandals, letting her new wedding ring do the talking.

Once inside, she kept the vintage theme going with a gold-dusted performance of her new single, “Rich.”

Best: Little Big Town

Little Big Town never disappoints when they appear on the red carpet, and Sunday night’s black-and-white look on members Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, and Kimberly Schlapman was just as coordinated as ever. Sleek and sophisticated with just the right amount of flair, LBT didn’t disappoint as they walked the carpet.

The group kept the fabulous fashions coming as they changed for their performance of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” with each member donning a look that would make Sir Elton proud.

Best: Runaway June

The up-and-coming trio gave off serious girl-group vibes with their coordinated white and gold ensembles, with members Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke, and Jennifer Wayne each rocking their own stunning look while perfectly matching with their bandmates. With the Destiny’s Child reunion that happened at Coachella over the weekend, we can’t help but compare the two.

Best: Cassadee Pope

We love a lady in a good suit! Pope opted for a black velvet Ermanno Scervino tuxedo jacket, matching pants and black embellished heels for her sleek and sassy look, letting her jacket show just enough to balance her otherwise covered figure.

Best: Carly Pearce

The rising star looked right in season in her pastel THEIACouture gown adorned with flowers, with the whimsical look echoed in Pearce’s casual updo. Florals for spring? We don’t mind them.

Worst: Rebecca Romijn

There’s no denying that Romijn is seriously stunning, but this ensemble totally missed the mark. The beading on the dress was awkward and unflattering, and the hair and accessories only confused the look more.

Worst: Jon Pardi

Pardi was clearly trying to go for the traditional country look here, but the overly done jacket and hair lean a little too far towards costume. In fact, it’s entirely possible that there may now be an Elvis impersonator in Vegas missing his jacket. Pardi’s performance look, a brown suede jacket, jeans a cowboy hat, was a much better bet.

Worst: Lindsey Vonn

If Vonn’s tulle skirt and turtleneck combination had been a more muted tone in practically any color, she likely wouldn’t be on this list. As it stands, the ensemble was bright yellow, and the fact that fabric covered the skier’s entire body and then some had fans on Twitter offering up resemblances to Sesame Street‘s Big Bird.

Worst: Lindsay Ell

Ell’s geometric look just wasn’t a score, with the criss-crosses and cutouts of her dress competing with her severe ponytail and jewelry for a look that couldn’t find the right balance between sleek and soft.

