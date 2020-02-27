ACM Awards 2020: Thomas Rhett Says 5 Nominations Is ‘Insane’

As if the month of February couldn’t get any better for Thomas Rhett, the father of three just earned a shocking five ACM Awards nominations, including his first-ever for Entertainer of the Year. Rhett spoke out about the nods on social media, admitting he is still coming to terms with the good news.

This is insane. 5 #ACMawards nominations. Wow 🤯 thank you @ACMawards for all the love pic.twitter.com/PVDPfgLYcw — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) February 27, 2020

“This is insane,” Rhett tweeted along with a list of all the categories he is nominated in. “5 ACM Awards nominations. Wow. Thank you [ACM Awards] for all the love.”

Rhett is also nominated for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Center Point Road (as artist and producer) and Video of the Year for “Remember You Young.” He shares the Entertainer of the Year category with Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood.

Rhett, who has been home with his wife, Lauren Akins, while they take care of their newborn daughter, Lennon Love, received another award earlier this week. The 29-year-old also received the CMA Triple Play Award, which honors songwriters who have had three No. 1 singles in one year.

“To my team who listens to my songs, my two best A&R people, my two little girls, if they don’t like it in the car, it probably means it’s not a very good song,” Rhett said from stage when accepting his trophy, referring to his older two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James. “My wife just had our third baby, so they’re not here, but my support goes out to them for being my rocks, always standing by me. I’m so super grateful to the Lord for just allowing me to write songs and sing for people. It’s a huge honor.”

“It’s an honor to get to stand up here not only as an artist, but as a songwriter,” he added. “It’s really cool to see a bunch of artists in this room who have taken it upon themselves to say what they want to say and be honest and I’m so thankful for my team. Thankful for the people who listen to our terrible songs as well as those that the good ones.”

The 2020 ACM Awards, hosted by Keith Urban, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / ROBYN BECK