ABC Announces First CMA Performers

ABC has announced the first wave artists set to perform at the 2017 CMA Awards.

Announced Wednesday morning, Country Music‘s Biggest Night is already shaping up to be star-studded with performances from Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley to Host the CMA Awards for the 10th Consecutive Year

16-time CMA Award winner and 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Alan Jackson will also take the stage during the show for his 24th CMA Awards performance since debuting in 1990 with “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow.” Garth Brooks, reigning Entertainer of the Year and most awarded artist in history, is also set to perform and has earned his 12th nomination for Entertainer of the Year.

With five nominations this year, including her 11th nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, Miranda Lambert tops the list of nominees. Meanwhile, newcomer Jon Pardi secured two nominations for New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for his song “Dirt On My Boots.” Thomas Rhett raked in first-time nominations for Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

More: Jason Aldean Addresses Las Vegas Shooting During CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony

Six-time CMA Award winner Carrie Underwood, who is set to co-host alongside Brad Paisley for the 10th year in a row, returns to vie for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she has won four times in the past.

A final round of voting by eligible CMA members will determine the winners of the 51st Annual CMA Awards, which will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty / Jerod Harris