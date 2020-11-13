'90s Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Cancer Battle

✖

Doug Supernaw, a '90s country singer who was best known for his No. 1 single "I Don't Call Him Daddy," died in Texas on Friday, Nov. 13 at age 60, passing away "peacefully" at home. A statement shared that Supernaw was diagnosed with Advanced Stage IV lung and bladder cancer in February 2019, and after aggressive treatment, the cancer spread to his brain and spine and he was placed in hospice care in October 2020.

Supernaw was born in Bryan, Texas in 1960 and began his music career playing with local bands in his home state. He later signed with BNA Records in 1993 and went on to chart eleven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Track charts including three No. 1 songs, "Reno," "I Don’t Call Him Daddy" and "Not Enough Hours In The Night." In 1995, he signed to Giant Records and earned a No. 3 with "Not Enough Hours in the Night," and his last charting song was a 1995 collaboration with the Beach Boys. He released four studio albums from 1993-1999.

In 2016, he returned to music and began playing local venues in his home state and released his Greatest Hits album in 2017.

"Doug was a mainstay of country music in the ’90s," his Gold Record label said in a statement. "After an almost twenty-year hiatus from the music scene, Doug was looking to record and perform live again." Supernaw received an "aggressive treatment schedule" before being placed in hospice care and died at home in his "beloved Texas." He is survived by his third wife, his children and grand-children.

A number of Supernaw's contemporaries remembered him in statements after his death was reported.

"So sorry to hear of the passing of Doug Supernaw," Jeannie Seely said. "Although I didn't know him real well, he was always so friendly and nice when I did have the opportunity to be around him, and would like to have known him better. He was a great talent and very supportive of our Dottie West birthday bash. Thank you and RIP Doug."

"Doug was a great guy and a good entertainer, and a Texan no doubt!" Exile added. "We extend our sympathies to his family and fans and the country music community. RIP Doug."

"We have lost another member of the country music family," shared Linda Davis. "Fellow Texan, Doug Supernaw was a very talented man and he leaves such great music and memories for his many friends and fans. My deepest condolences go to Doug's wife and family."