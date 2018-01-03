Charles Kelley, Lee Ann Womack, Steve Earler and More to Play 30A Songwriter’s Festival

The ninth annual 30A Songwriters Festival has announced its 2018 lineup, and country fans will have plenty of options should they choose to take a journey to South Walton County in Florida this January.

Artists set to headline the event include Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Lee Ann Womack, Ann Wilson of Heart and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls, who will perform with her Murmuration Nation band, The Zombies, and North Mississippi Allstars, the festival shared on its website.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A total of 225 performers and 175 songwriters will hit the stage across the festival’s 25 venues, which include amphitheaters, town halls, restaurants, theaters, bars and covered patios.

“The 2018 Festival lineup is shaping up to be the best ever combination of Americana, Country, Folk, Alternative and Blues songwriters,” said Russell Carter, Festival Co-Producer. “The 30A Songwriters Festival is a unique cultural event like no other in this area.”

The festival takes place from Jan. 15-18, 2018 and tickets start at $255. VIP ticket holders will also be able to attend four-course dinners on Friday and Saturday nights, which will include special musical guests.

NPR’s Folk Alley and ASCAP will also be present during the weekend to conduct media events including interviews with the artists and broadcasted performances.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com