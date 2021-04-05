2021 ACM Awards Performers Announced

✖

The 2021 ACM Awards are less than one month away, and the list of performers for the annual show has officially been announced. The upcoming show will take place on Sunday, April 18 and will maintain the same format as the 2020 show, with the evening to be broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, and Chris Young.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Academy of Country Music (ACM) (@acmawards)

Over 25 artists will perform more than 30 songs during the show and additional details including collaborations will be announced in the coming weeks. Based on the list of performers, several of those collaborations can be guessed at, including Miranda Lambert with her The Marfa Tapes collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall as well as recent duet partner Elle King and Carrie Underwood with CeCe Winans, who joined Underwood on her new gospel album My Savior. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd also recently released their first duet, "Chasing After You," and Kane Brown and Chris Young have their own collaboration, "Famous Friends."

This year's ACM Awards will be hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, with Urban to helm the show for his second year in a row and Guyton for the first time. "I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey," Urban previously said in a statement. "I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light."

"As I’ve said before ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show," Guyton shared. "Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans." The 2021 ACM Awards will air Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.