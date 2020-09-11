2020 CMT Music Awards to Air in October

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on Oct. 21 on CMT. Due to the pandemic, the show will take place in a new format and will feature outdoor performances "in and around" Nashville. The show will air on CMT, with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

The fan-voted event was originally scheduled to take place in June before being moved to Oct. 14 and now Oct. 21. This year's nominees had not yet been announced before the show was postponed. The CMT Music Awards are following in the footsteps of next week's ACM Awards and the 2020 CMA Awards, which will take place in November and are both planning for audience-less shows with performances from many of country music's biggest stars. Performers for the CMT Music Awards have not yet been announced.

This year's show was originally scheduled for June 3 but was postponed in April. "Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis," organizers said at the time. "As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials."

The CMT Music Awards typically take place the night before CMA Fest begins in Nashville, but this year's event was canceled due to the pandemic. "After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020," a statement on the festival's website shared. "Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision. As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and well-being of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community."

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.