2020 CMT Awards Rescheduled for October Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The 2020 CMT Music Awards have been postponed to the fall amid the coronavirus crisis, the latest event to be moved due to the virus. The annual awards were scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 and have been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 14.

“Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis,” organizers said in a statement on Friday, April 3. “As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials.”

The CMT Awards traditionally fall the day before CMA Fest begins in Nashville. It was announced this week that this year’s festival, scheduled for June 4 to 7, will be canceled due to the pandemic.

“After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020,” a statement on the festival’s website shared. “Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision. As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and well-being of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community.”

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which were originally scheduled for Sunday, April 5, have been moved to September. In their place on Sunday, CBS will air a special broadcast titled ACM Presents: Our Country. The show will feature stars performing from their own homes, and performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown & John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will also honor the late Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20.

