2019 CMA Awards: Maddie & Tae Celebrates Fourth Anniversary of Freshman Album With Nomination

Maddie & Tae celebrated the fourth anniversary of their freshman Start Here album with a CMA Awards nomination! The duo, made up of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, is nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year, marking their seventh nomination, and their fifth consecutive nod in the duo category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie & Tae (@maddieandtae) on Aug 28, 2019 at 9:12am PDT

“WHAAAATTTTT” Maddie & Tae posted on social media. “[CMA] It is a huge honor to be nominated and recognized this year. Cannot wait to celebrate all of the amazing artists, songwriters, producers and creators in a couple of months.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The women later commented on how far their career has come, reflecting on all that has happened since Start Here was released in 2015.

“This special little baby of ours turned 4 yesterday,” Maddie & Tae. “Our first record. It’s been a wild journey since this record was released but we wouldn’t trade it for the world. At one point this was the soundtrack of our lives. 16-18 years old, moving away from home, chasing a dream, learning that growing up really isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. and now we are 23-24, been through some real life shiz, still figuring it out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie & Tae (@maddieandtae) on Aug 29, 2019 at 8:51am PDT

“But we’re confident, in love and more ready than ever to show you the songs that represent this season of our lives,” the pair continued. “[And] they are coming soon [heart eyes emoji] ////// Happy Birthday #starthere [party hat emojis].”

Maddie & Tae has won one CMA Award, in 2015, for Music Video of the Year, for “Girl In a Country Song.” Brothers Osborne won the Vocal Duo trophy for the last three years, with Florida Georgia Line taking it home the three years before that. Both Brothers Osborne and Florida Georgia Line are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year again this year, along with Dan + Shay and Brooks & Dunn, who also share the category with Maddie & Tae.

Maddie & Tae released their One Heart to Another EP earlier this year, while they put the finishing touches on their sophomore album. They will hit the road next month for the second leg of Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360. The tour resumes on Sept. 10 in San Diego, Calif.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Monica Schipper