2019 CMA Awards: Blake Shelton Praises Other Nominees After Receiving Three Nods

Blake Shelton received three nominations for the 2019 CMA Awards, but he is mostly grateful for his friends who are also nominated. Shelton, who is nominated for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year, both for “God’s Country,” is also nominated for Musical Event of the Year, for his “Dive Bar” duet with Garth Brooks. But it’s some of the people he works with who he wanted to shine the spotlight on, instead of his own triple nods.

“Happy ‘God’s Country’ is getting some CMA love but mostly happy for some of my favorite people getting nominated Scott Hendricks, Jenee Fleenor, Sophie Muller and Garth Brooks!!!” Shelton wrote. “I’m damn proud to work with each you. Congratulations!”

Hendricks is nominated three times as a producer: twice for Single of the Year (for both “God’s Country” and Dan + Shay’s “Speechless”), and once for Album of the Year, for Dan + Shay. Fleenor, nominated for Musician of the Year, is in Shelton’s band, and Sophie Muller directed the “God’s Country” video.

“God’s Country” is also nominated for Song of the Year, with Shelton also praising the three writers on the No. 1 song.

“Also I’m extremely happy for Devin Dawson, Hardy and Jordan Schmidt for their song of the year nomination!” Shelton posted. “Thank you guys for an incredible song.”

“God’s Country” might have been one of the biggest hits of Shelton’s career, but he admits he isn’t sure if it will even appear on an album in the future or not.

“I don’t know about a direction,” Shelton shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “To be honest with you, I’m just having fun. At this point in my life and career things feel like everything is icing on the cake for me, at this point. All I want to do is make the records that I want to make, with the people that I want to make them with. Outside of that I don’t care how they package it or what they do with it.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednsday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz