2019 CMA Awards: Blake Shelton Nominated for First Time in Four Years

Blake Shelton earned three CMA Awards nominations, marking the first time the country singer has been nominated in four years. Shelton, who is nominated for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year, both for “God’s Country,” is also nominated for Musical Collaboration of the Year, for his “Dive Bar” duet with Garth Brooks.

Shelton’s last nominations for a CMA Awards came in 2015, when he was also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, the latter for his “Lonely Tonight” duet with Ashley Monroe. Shelton has won a total of nine CMA Awards, with his last win coming in 2014 for Male Vocalist of the Year. The Oklahoma native has been nominated for the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, four times, winning only once, in 2014.

Shelton reacted to the news of his triple nods by praising others who were also nominated.

“Happy ‘God’s Country’ is getting some CMA love but mostly happy for some of my favorite people getting nominated Scott Hendricks, Jenee Fleenor, Sophie Muller and Garth Brooks!!!” Shelton wrote. “I’m damn proud to work with each you. Congratulations!”

The 43-year-old also praised the writers of “God’s Country,” for their nomination for Song of the Year.

“Also I’m extremely happy for Devin Dawson, Hardy and Jordan Schmidt for their song of the year nomination!” Shelton added. “Thank you guys for an incredible song.”

Shelton’s CMA Awards are just part of a huge upswing for Shelton, who admits before “God’s Country” he thought his career might be over.

“In my last album, it’s weird because even if I said, ‘Hey man, my last record felt like things were slipping, this is slipping off a little bit here,’ people would say to me, ‘What are you talking about? You had the No. 1 song, the album is gold, a platinum single?’” Shelton admitted to PopCulture.com and other media, speaking about Texoma Shore. “But you kind of feel it. So I was back home in Oklahoma and Scott [Borchetta] sent me ‘God’s Country.’”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin