2019 ACM Awards: Kelsea Ballerini’s Fans React to Her ACM Awards Snub

Kelsea Ballerini inexplicably failed to receive an ACM Awards nomination, and fans are speaking out on her behalf.

Wow… — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 20, 2019

After Ballerini simply tweeted, “Wow…” her fans spoke out, decrying her omission from the nominees.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You got robbed!!” said one fan.

“I don’t understand why [crying emoji],” one follower wrote. “Your music is absolutely incredible and you deserve the world. We all support you and love your music [heart emoji]. Please indulge in all the wine and chicken nuggets that you feel is necessary today.”

“Love you so much,” one person tweeted alongside a sad face emoticon. “Please don’t be hard on yourself. I know that’s so much easier said than done, but you really did kill it this year.”

“Your name deserved to be on that list,” said another. “Keep doing your thing & we’ll always support you, even when the awards shows get it wrong.”

Several fans even reminded Ballerini that her latest Unapologetically album was nominated for a Grammy Award.

“Don’t be too discouraged!” one posted. “You know the work you’ve put in! you’re a multi grammy nominated artist & that alone just shows how much this genre / award shows are lacking.”

Ballerini’s fans are right to be outraged. The 25-year-old not only earned a Grammy nod for Unapologetically, but had three hit singles, including the No. 1 hit, “Legends,” and her current single, “Miss Me More,” which is already in the Top 15.

Ballerini also spent most of the year on the road, both opening for Keith Urban (nominated for both Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year), as well as headlined her own Unapologetically Tour.

Of the artists nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year – Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood – only Morris had close to the radio success Ballerini had. Lambert failed to have a song land on the charts after the release of “Tin Man.” Underwood did not tour, but had two hit singles, with “Cry Pretty” and her current single, “Love Wins.”

Neither McBryde nor Musgraves had a hit single at radio. Lambert toured, as did McBryde, Morris and Musgraves, but Ballerini’s tickets sales certainly rival McBryde’s and Musgraves. While the artists nominated each in their own way have likely earned their right into the group of nominees, Ballerini’s success equals, if not surpasses, at least some of the artists in the category.

Ballerini is currently on the road with Kelly Clarkson, on the Meaning of Life Tour. She will then hit the road her headlining Miss Me More Tour, continuing to work hard for herself and her fans, with or without receive well-deserved industry accolades.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt