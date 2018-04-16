Internet Loves Reba’s Jab at ACM Awards: ‘Throw That Shade’

Reba McEntire threw a little bit of hilarious shade at the Academy of Country Music during her opening monologue for the 2018 ACM Awards.

Here she is, your 53rd Annual #ACMawards host, the legendary @reba!

She joked about the academy only nominating men for the top prize, Entertainer of the Year, and picking a woman to host after Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley hosted last year. Fans at home loved Reba’s jokes.

“Guess it just takes one woman to do the job of two men,” she joked.

The nominees for the award include Bryan, Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

Twitter, naturally, loved McEntire’s jab.

“‘I guess they finally figured out that it only takes one woman to do the job of two men.’ -Reba McEntire, on hosting the ACM Awards by herself after Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley tag teamed it,” one person wrote.

“Still not over Reba’s joke about one woman doing the job of two men,” another fan wrote.

“We may disagree on whether [Luke Bryan] and [Florida Georgia Line] are actually country musicians, but we can all agree that [Reba] is a national treasure,” one viewer wrote.

Aldean won Entertainer of the Year, marking his third consecutive victory. The last time he did not win was 2014, when Bryan beat him.

McEntire won the award herself in 1994.