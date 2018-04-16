ACM Awards 2018: Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson Recreate Magic With ‘Does He Love You’ Duet

The 2018 Academy of Country Awards featured a show-stopping duet with Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire that brought magic to the stage, leaving fans at home and in the audience amazed with the performance.

The duo sang “Does He Love You,” McEntire’s 1993 single from Greatest Hits Volume Two, with McEntire wearing the iconic red dress she wore at the 1993 awards.

Their performance was the second of a series of duets featuring country legends and modern music stars singing hits together. Earlier in the night, Blake Shelton sang “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” with Toby Keith. Little Big Town also sang “Rocket Man” as a duet for Elton John, although John was not in attendance.

Here is how fans reacted to the performance of “Does He Love You.”

The duet was the next to last performance of the night. McEntire later presented Entertainer of the Year to Jason Aldean, before Chris Janson ended the night with “Drunk Girl.”

McEntire is a member of Clarkson’s family now. Clarkson’s husband is Brandon Blackstock, whose father was married to McEntire. According to PEOPLE, this was the first time they performed together since the 2 Worlds 2 Voices tour in 2008.

“Getting back on stage with her is going to be a blast because she sings her butt off and she’s cute as a button,” McEntire said about working with Clarkson. “When she opens her mouth to sing, it’s just like, ‘What is she gonna do next?’ She’s got this range, and I’m in awe every time she sings.”