2018 ACM Awards Nominees Announced

We now know who are the nominees for the 53rd Annual ACM Awards! Reba McEntire made the announcement on Thursday (March 1) on CBS This Morning, where she also announced that she would return to host the show this year. She has hosted the ACM Awards 14 times, including in 2011 and 2012 with her good friend, Blake Shelton.
Chris Stapleton leads the list of nominees with eight, including his first-ever ACM nod for Entertainer of the Year. He’s also nominated for Male Vocalist, Album of the Year (both Artist and Producer, for From a Room, Vol. 1), Single Record of the Year (both Artist and Producer, for “Broken Halos”), and Song of the Year (both Artist and Songwriter, for “Whiskey and You”).
Thomas Rhett follows Stapleton with six nods, including one for Male Vocalist of the Year, Keith Urban and songwriter Shane McAnally, with five nominations each, and Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert tied with four nods.
Entertainer of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Album of the Year:
Breaker – Little Big Town
California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
From A Room, Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings – Old Dominion
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Song of the Year:
(awarded to Songwriter, Publisher and Artist)
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Female” – Keith Urban
Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
“Whiskey and You” – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton
Vocal Duo of the Year:
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Vocal Group of the Year:
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year:
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June
New Female Vocalist of the Year:
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
RaeLynn
New Male Vocalist of the Year:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young
Single Record of the Year:
(Awarded to Artist, Producer, Record Company-Label)
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
“I’ll Name the Dogs” – Blake Shelton
Video of the Year:
(awarded to Producer, Director and Artist)
“Black” – Dierks Bentley
“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne
“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
“We Should Be Friends” – Miranda Lambert
The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.
