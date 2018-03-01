2018 ACM Awards Nominees Announced

We now know who are the nominees for the 53rd Annual ACM Awards! Reba McEntire made the announcement on Thursday (March 1) on CBS This Morning, where she also announced that she would return to host the show this year. She has hosted the ACM Awards 14 times, including in 2011 and 2012 with her good friend, Blake Shelton.

Chris Stapleton leads the list of nominees with eight, including his first-ever ACM nod for Entertainer of the Year. He’s also nominated for Male Vocalist, Album of the Year (both Artist and Producer, for From a Room, Vol. 1), Single Record of the Year (both Artist and Producer, for “Broken Halos”), and Song of the Year (both Artist and Songwriter, for “Whiskey and You”).

Thomas Rhett follows Stapleton with six nods, including one for Male Vocalist of the Year, Keith Urban and songwriter Shane McAnally, with five nominations each, and Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert tied with four nods.

Entertainer of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Album of the Year:

Breaker – Little Big Town

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

From A Room, Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton

Happy Endings – Old Dominion

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Song of the Year:



(awarded to Songwriter, Publisher and Artist)

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Female” – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall

“Whiskey and You” – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year:

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

New Female Vocalist of the Year:

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

RaeLynn

New Male Vocalist of the Year:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

Single Record of the Year:

(Awarded to Artist, Producer, Record Company-Label)

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“I’ll Name the Dogs” – Blake Shelton

Video of the Year:

(awarded to Producer, Director and Artist)

“Black” – Dierks Bentley

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne

“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

“We Should Be Friends” – Miranda Lambert

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.



