ACM Awards 2018: Watch Miranda Lambert Look at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Twice After First Award

When Miranda Lambert picked up her award for “Tin Man” at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, she appeared to look out for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who were both conveniently not in the audience at the time.

The move did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

“Miranda Lambert wins the first award… Looks over twice where Blake and Gwen were sitting and they are conveniently not in the audience. Hmmm,” one viewer wrote, including a clip of the awkward moment.

During her acceptance speech, the camera never cut to Shelton and Stefani’s reactions, which could have created an attention-grabbing viral moment. However, they were not at their seats.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me,” Lambert said as she accepted the award.

Lambert and Shelton were married from 2011 to 2015, and Shelton began dating Stefani a short time later. Shelton and Stefani met while on NBC’s The Voice and have been together ever since. With both Shelton and Lambert playing major roles at the ACM Awards, fans closely looked at every possible moment when they might cross paths.

Lambert was also nominated for Video of the Year for “We Should Be Friends” and performed. Last year, she won Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings.

As for Shelton, he performed “I Lived It,” then joined Toby Keith for “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” His only nomination on the night was Single Record of the Year for “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

Lambert has more Academy of Country Music Awards wins than anyone other country artist, with 32 wins. She later won Female Vocalist of the Year for the ninth time in her career.