ACM Awards 2018: Miranda Lambert Fans Cry as Blake Shelton Serenades Gwen Stefani

Miranda Lambert fans were in tears during the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards while her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, serenaded Gwen Stefani.

Shelton’s performance of “I Lived It” followed Lambert taking the stage to accept her award for Song of the Year, for “Tin Man.” Shelton and Stefani were right in the front row as Lambert picked up her award. Shelton was nominee for “I’ll Name The Dogs,” which was up for Single Record of the Year.

Here is how Lambert fans felt while Shelton sang a love song directed towards his girlfriend.

One Lambert fan thinks Shelton was never that good in the first place.

Another fan thinks Shelton and Stefani might not be a genuine couple.

“How are they not going to show Miranda Lambert for her reaction while Blake Shelton performs,” one fan wrote.

Lambert and Shelton were married from 2011 to 2015. After their divorce, Shelton started dating No Doubt singer Stefani, who he met during filming of NBC’s The Voice.

