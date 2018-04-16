ACM Awards 2018: Miranda Lambert Fans Cry as Blake Shelton Serenades Gwen Stefani

Miranda Lambert fans were in tears during the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards while her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, serenaded Gwen Stefani.

Shelton’s performance of “I Lived It” followed Lambert taking the stage to accept her award for Song of the Year, for “Tin Man.” Shelton and Stefani were right in the front row as Lambert picked up her award. Shelton was nominee for “I’ll Name The Dogs,” which was up for Single Record of the Year.

Here is how Lambert fans felt while Shelton sang a love song directed towards his girlfriend.

How many of you have ever felt personally victimized by Blake & Miranda’s divorce 🙋🏼‍♀️ #ACMawards — Sarah Roelker (@SarahAnne_23) April 16, 2018



Raise your hand if you cried when you saw #GwenStefani singing along to #BlakeShelton at the #ACMAwards. pic.twitter.com/5fTS5MERww — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) April 16, 2018



“Thanks for sharing my broken heart with me” says Miranda Lambert after winning song of the year, but all I heard was “fuck you, Blake Shelton.” #ACMawards — Savannah Landry (@slandry37) April 16, 2018



One Lambert fan thinks Shelton was never that good in the first place.

Not Miranda Lambert though. I never thought Blake Shelton was *that* good either. — άγγελος 💐 (@PNWsass) April 16, 2018

Another fan thinks Shelton and Stefani might not be a genuine couple.

I need to know. Are Blake Shelton and Stefani a real couple, or is he a beard for her. #mirandalambert and #blakeshelton4life #ACMawards2018 — Steph_enwolf (@Steph_enwolf) April 16, 2018

“How are they not going to show Miranda Lambert for her reaction while Blake Shelton performs,” one fan wrote.

How are they not going to show Miranda Lambert for her reaction while Blake Shelton performs lol #ACMawards — Nick hinds (@nrhinds) April 16, 2018

Lambert and Shelton were married from 2011 to 2015. After their divorce, Shelton started dating No Doubt singer Stefani, who he met during filming of NBC’s The Voice.