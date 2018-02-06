Dierks Bentley Announces He Will Not Be Co-Hosting the 2018 ACM Awards With Luke Bryan

We still don’t know who will be hosting the 2018 ACM Awards, but we know who it won’t be: Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan. The two friends, who have hosted together for the past two years, are passing on the duties to somebody else.

“We got fired. We’re out,” quipped Bentley during the 2018 Country Radio Seminar (CRS). “We won’t be back. We did it two years, and I love him to death. He’s one of my favorite people. He’s one in this business that has kids, and [is] married … He’s a great guy. I love the time we got to spend together. We had a lot of fun, obviously. It’s hard not to have fun with Luke. The ACMs are great. I had so much fun doing it. The ACMs have been so good to me.”

Bryan hosted it for three years before, from 2013 to 2015, sharing the duties with Blake Shelton, who hosted the ACM Awards in 2012 with Reba McEntire. McEntire took on the hosting duties solo, in 1999, and from 2001 to 2010. Other artists who have hosted the ceremony include Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Brooks & Dunn, Loretta Lynn, Glen Campbell and George Strait.

Not that Bentley and Bryan don’t have busy enough careers. Bentley will release his The Mountain album later this year, and will hit the road on his Mountain High Tour, with Brothers Osborne and LANCO serving as his opening acts. Meanwhile, Bryan, who released his What Makes You Country album in December, will soon start his What Makes You Country Tour, including for the first time this year a run of stadium dates.

Bentley was this year’s recipient of the 2018 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award, honoring his numerous charitable contributions, including raising more than four million dollars through his Miles and Music events.

The 2018 ACM Awards will be held on Sunday, April 15 in Las Vegas. Nominations are expected to be announced shortly.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Dierks Bentley