ACM Awards Viewer Spots Something Strange About Gwen Stefani’s Lips

Blake Shelton made his fans’ hearts sing on Sunday when he serenaded girlfriend Gwen Stefani with a song during the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

And while the pop singer looked stunning in her dress, there was something off about her lips that fans couldn’t help but point out on social media.

Easy on the lip injections, Gwen Stefani. #ACMawards — James (@joon0u) April 16, 2018

I don’t think she looks all that hot. I’ve seen her look a ton better. — PawsUpPlaya (@DonnaTaylor49) April 16, 2018

“Easy on the lip injections, Gwen Stefani,” one user wrote.

“[Gwen Stefani] lips are bigger than [Blake Shelton’s] head,” another tweeted.

“I don’t think she looks all that hot. I’ve seen her look a ton better,” another user wrote.

Despite her lips, other fans were blown away by how good Stefani looked.

Wow, that performance could not be any more perfect. @blakeshelton Speaking of perfect, @gwenstefani looks stunning 😍😍 You can see how much she loves and admires Blake. #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/zTFre7L5oC — Yanny (@Yanny_Abramo) April 16, 2018

Love Gwen Stefani’s whole look.I love her hair like that.I can only hope to look that good when I’m in my 40’s #ACMawards — Justine 🌙✨ (@WowItsJustine) April 16, 2018

I love that @mirandalambert and @gwenstefani are both wearing red tonight — kelsey (@kelseygracetutt) April 16, 2018

i’m currently watching the CMAs and it’s so cute to see how happy Gwen Stefani is when Blake Shelton was singing 😭😭💞 — abby 🌈 (@abbyterry34) April 16, 2018

“The way [Gwen Stefani] looked at [Blake Shelton] during his performance,” another added.

“I love that [Miranda Lambert] and [Gwen Stefani] are both wearing red tonight,” a user wrote.

“I’m currently watching the [ACMs] and it’s so cute to see how happy Gwen Stefani is when Blake Shelton was singing,” another wrote.

Shelton and Stefani found themselves in an awkward situation to start off the night when Miranda Lambert, Shelton’s ex-wife, won the award for Song of the Year at the start of the show. The winning song was Lambert’s “Tin Man,” which is about her divorce from Shelton after the two were married for four years.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me!” Lambert told the crowd, as social media cringed over Shelton sitting in the front row.

Other couples making appearances at the award show included Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins and Luke and Caroline Bryan.

Photo: Twitter/@CumulusMedia