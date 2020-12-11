9 New Country Songs to Add to Your Holiday Playlist

While several country artists have released multi-song Christmas projects this year, others have shared just a song or two with fans, giving listeners even more options for ever-expanding holiday playlists. This year's collection of new material covers all the bases, from exquisitely sad Christmas songs to upbeat, throwback-inspired offerings as well as a few drinking songs, since this is country music, after all. In addition to original music, several artists shared their takes on some Christmas standards, all in an effort to round out your holiday listening (there's always room for another version of "O Holy Night"). Scroll through for a few of this year's brand-new releases.

'Take Me Home for Christmas,' Dan + Shay Dan + Shay released two original holiday songs this year, and "Take Me Home for Christmas" is the more exuberant of the pair, an up-tempo wish to accompany your partner home for the holidays. "We need a lot of positivity in our lives," duo member Shay Mooney told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "This song kind of has that. It's really a love song. It's talking about taking somebody home for Christmas and learning all about their traditions and things that they grew up doing. It makes me happy whenever I listen to it, and I know that it's going to do that for our fans." prevnext

'Lit This Year,' Florida Georgia Line Florida Georgia Line made their holiday music debut with "Lit This Year," a festive and alcohol-fueled depiction of Christmas with the family. "We felt like we were writing the modern-day version of 'Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer' meets Christmas Vacation," duo member Tyler Hubbard said. "The only thing that would make this Country Christmas song any better is if we could shoot a video and feature 'Cousin Eddie.'" "Get your holidaze on, y’all," Brian Kelley added. "This is a new one for us. T and I always felt our first holiday song would come at just the right time – we’re excited for fans to have something FGL to cheers to the season with!" prevnext

'Under the Mistletoe,' Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge joined Kelly Clarkson this holiday love song with a vintage feel and plenty of high notes for Clarkson's legendary voice. "I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe," she said in a statement, via ABC Radio. "Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record, so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ‘Under the Mistletoe.'" Eldredge added that he was "blown away by the soul and joy" of "Under the Mistletoe." "I couldn’t wait to go in and sing it, and once I heard our voices together, I knew we landed something very special," he said. prevnext

'Christmas Always Finds Me,' Ingrid Andress Andress' soft piano ballad recalls times in the singer's life when she wasn't quite feeling the joy of the season, though it ultimately managed to find her no matter what. "I wrote this while thinking about how weird/different the holidays will be this year for everyone," she shared on Instagram. "But at the end of the day, there’s always room for enjoying the holidays. Especially Xmas. Or whatever u celebrate." prevnext

'Every Day of the Year,' Clare Dunn A solid entry into the canon of sad Christmas songs, Dunn's "Every Day of the Year" is a piano ballad that finds her lamenting a recent breakup, declaring that this holiday won't be quite the same since her former partner was "my Christmas every day of the year." Dunn shared on Instagram that she recorded her holiday trio For Christmas, on her farm in Colorado and in Detroit. prevnext

'Jingle Bell Drunk,' RaeLynn Released alongside a cover of "Silent Night," "Jingle Bell Drunk" is RaeLynn's version of a holiday drinking song, describing a dysfunctional family as she declares she's getting "jingle bell drunk this Christmas." "The holidays are quirky and fun, and the one way to get through it is maybe by having some tequila," RaeLynn told Country Now. "When we wrote this song, we wanted to bring out that dysfunctional side of Christmas in a funny way. It really showcases the family aspect." prevnext

'Silver Bells,' Brett Young Young was a late addition into this year's holiday lineup with the Dec. 11 release of his cover of the classic "Silver Bells," which starts off with a choir and the titular bells before moving in a doo-wop-inspired direction. "Aside from ‘Silver Bells' being one of the most well-known classic Christmas songs, it’s specifically always been one of my favorites," Young shared. "I think a song that's able to lend itself to so many different versions is a special thing and this one seems to be extremely versatile. Also, it just makes me happy when it comes on and that’s what Christmas is all about." prevnext

'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' Meghan Patrick Patrick's take on the holiday standard is a sweeping piano ballad with a lush string arrangement that allows the singer's voice to shine. "So excited that Christmas came a little early this year!" she wrote on Instagram when the song was released in November. prevnext