Willie Nelson Hosting 'Come and Toke It' Variety Show Livestream on 4/20

Willie Nelson wants to help fans celebrate 4/20 from home with his upcoming variety show, Come and Toke It, which will be livestreamed on Monday, April 20 at 4:20 p.m. CT in partnership with Luck Reunion. The special will run for four hours and twenty minutes and will be available to stream via Luck Reunion's Twitch stream and Luck Reunion's Facebook page.

Announced guests include Kacey Musgraves, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith, Margo Price, Matthew McConaughey, Jeff Bridges, Tommy Chong, Ziggy Marley, Elle King and more. The variety show will include performances, cooking and cocktail demos, comedy acts and more — Luck Reunion's Instagram account described the special as "4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric music, food, education, and comedy."

The special is supporting the Last Prisoner Project, a "nonprofit coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives, and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry." In a video preview, Nelson took a hit and said, "Happy 4/20 out there, y'all. Y'all have a hit from me and pass it on." The preview's description reads, "This 4/20 at 4:20 PM CT we're bringing together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine."

Even a casual fan of Nelson's would know how fond the musician is of marijuana, though the 86-year-old told KSAT in December 2019 that he has stopped smoking due to health issues. During Monday's broadcast, one fan will be selected to be brought on air live with Nelson for the chance to chat with the legend and wish him a Happy Birthday ahead of his 87th birthday on April 29.

Come and Toke It is also giving fans a chance to have a smoking session with Nelson via the #comeandtokeit and #passleft challenge, which invites fans to share a video of themselves passing whatever they like to the left of their screen. Luck Reunion's website describes the challenge as "perhaps the world's only chance to knock smoking with Willie Nelson off their bucket list. Whether you partake or not, this is your chance to live the dream."