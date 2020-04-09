'ACM Presents: Our Country' Will Rebroadcast on April 11

The special broadcast ACM Presents: Our Country will re-air on Saturday, April 11, hitting the small screen again due to "overwhelming response." The show will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS in a special encore broadcast after nearly 8 million people tuned in to the original show, which aired on Sunday, April 5 in place of the ACM Awards. The annual awards have been postponed until Sept. 16 due to the coronavirus.

The broadcast was hosted by Gayle King and included at-home performances by some of country music's biggest stars including Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Shania Twain and her horse and more. The broadcast also featured a tribute to Kenny Rogers by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker. There was also an online pre-show featuring Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, and Tenille Townes that aired online and can be viewed via the ACM Facebook, YouTube and the newly launched ACMOurCountry.com website. The pre-show also included a tribute to Joe Diffie from Chris Young.

ACM Presents: Our Country originally aired on Sunday, April 5 in place of the ACM Awards, which have been postponed until Sept. 16. Keith Urban is set to host the awards and kicked off the special on Sunday. See the full list of performances below:

Kelsea Ballerini - "homecoming queen?"

Dierks Bentley - "I Hold On"

Kane Brown & John Legend - "Last Time I Say Sorry"

Luke Bryan - "Most People Are Good"

Brandi Carlile - "The Joke"

Eric Church - "Never Break Heart"

Luke Combs - "Beautiful Crazy"

Sheryl Crow - "I Shall Believe"

Florida Georgia Line - "Blessings"

Lady Antebellum - "What I’m Leaving For"

Miranda Lambert - "Bluebird"

Little Big Town - "Next To You"

Tim McGraw - "Humble And Kind"

Old Dominion (Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen) - "Some People Do"

Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker - "Mud On The Tires" & "Wagon Wheel"

Thomas Rhett - "Be A Light"

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani - "Nobody But You"

Shania Twain - "Honey, I’m Home" & "Man! I Feel Like a Woman"

Carrie Underwood - "Drinking Alone"

Keith Urban - "Wasted Time"

Kenny Rogers Tribute - featuring Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker performing "Lucille" & "The Gambler" and Luke Bryan performing "Coward Of The County"

