Miranda Lambert was one of the many featured artists during Sunday's ACM Presents: Our Country special, performing her latest single, "Bluebird." Lambert treated viewers to an acoustic rendition of the uplifting song, which she performed from her farm in Tennessee.

The Texas native wore a plaid shirt and a purple bandana for her performance, sitting on her porch as she strummed her guitar. Before she began singing, Lambert reflected on the coronavirus pandemic, telling viewers that we are all in the fight together. "We're in it together. Thank goodness for technology [so that we] can still connect," she said, adding, "Music is medicine, I'll say it before and I'll say it again."

"Bluebird" is the latest single from Lambert's album Wildcard, which was released in November. The album is nominated for Album of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards, which were originally scheduled for April 5. The ceremony was rescheduled for Sept. 16 amid the pandemic and the Academy of Country Music organized ACM Presents: Our Country to air in its place on Sunday. Lambert joined other stars including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and more, who all performed from their own homes for the broadcast.

On March 27, Lambert opened up in a rare candid social media post about how she's coping amid the global crisis.

"I haven't really known what to say on social media during all this," she captioned an Instagram slideshow of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin with some of their many animals. "I'm not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be. Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home."

"Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though , like all of us, my anxiety about the sate of the world right now is still through the roof," she continued. "I've started working on some projects around the farm that I kept running from because I had to leave for work and some I've wanted to run from because organization is not my fav. Ive been having some pretty cool virtual happy hours with friends and family. Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, working out, spending time with dogs and horses and just being together quietly . Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers."

"Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers," she concluded. "Stay home. Call home."

