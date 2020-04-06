Luke Bryan Says He Has to 'Work Harder' After News Station Mislabels Him as Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan was one of the performers during ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday night, but one TV station seemed to have things a little mixed up. On Monday morning, Bryan shared a screenshot of himself singing during the broadcast, though the recap he was watching had Blake Shelton's name on the screen instead. Always good-natured, Bryan took the mock snub in stride and jokingly captioned his post, "I gotta work harder."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Apr 6, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

Shelton chimed in to hassle his friend in the comments, writing, "Wow look at my spray tan everyone!!!" Singer Dylan Scott also got in on the joke, telling Bryan, "Love watching you on The Voice!," while Jason Aldean offered three crying laughing emojis. Both Bryan and Shelton performed during Sunday night's special — Bryan sang "Most People Are Good" and honored Kenny Rogers with "Coward Of The County" while Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani sang their duet "Nobody But You."

"I want to dedicate this song to all of our medical professionals out there, our doctors, our nurses, the EMTs, everybody out there on the front lines of this pandemic that are putting themselves in harm's way to protect my family," Bryan said ahead of his performance of "Most People Are Good." "So for all of you guys and girls out there working so hard for us, I'm gonna dedicate this song to you."

In his and Stefani's performance, Shelton told fans that he and his girlfriend had planned on performing their duet at the ACM Awards that night while also joking about their quarantine activities. "We are also in lockdown like the rest of you all, and we happen to be in Oklahoma, hiding away from everybody, doing what we're supposed to do," he said. "We're also doing what I think everybody else must be doing which is drinking all day." "Not me!" Stefani exclaimed as she hastened to move a glass out of the frame. "What? Just me, me," Shelton conceded.

Bryan is currently quarantining with his family in Tennessee while Shelton and Stefani are at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. During his time off the road, Shelton has opted for a new hairstyle, revealing last month that he would be bringing his mullet back. On March 26, he shared in an update that Stefani had added stripes to the sides of his head, which Shelton deemed "next level."

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC