Dolly Parton Says Kenny Rogers’ Death ‘Caught Me by Surprise’

Kenny Rogers died on March 20 at age 81, and his longtime friend Dolly Parton reflected on the singer's passing during a virtual appearance on the Today show on Thursday, April 2. Rogers and Parton were friends for years and recorded several duets together including the hit "Islands in the Stream."

"Kenny and I have been friends for so many years. We just connected, you know how there’s some people you just feel like you’ve known all your life," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager from her home in Nashville. "We just knew each other so well, both kinda goofy and silly, have a warm sense of humor, so we had a lot of fun times together. Our voices really blended well and we had the same outlook on life and on things, and so we just, traveling around the world like we did for so many years, we became very, very close."

"When Kenny passed away, it caught me by surprise," Parton continued. "I knew he wasn’t doing well, but it was just like, I lost someone so close to me, it just broke my heart. It just shocked me and I was very emotional about it for several days, and now I’ve kind of put it in a peaceful place, knowing that he’s at peace. My words and love go out to his children and to Wanda, his wife, and to all his fans. I’ll always miss him, but I’ll always treasure what we had together."

Parton first opened up about Rogers' passing in a video she shared on social media on March 21.

"I know that we all know Kenny's in a better place than we are today, but I'm sure he's going to be talking to God sometime today, if he ain't already, and he's gonna be asking Him to spread some light onto this darkness going on here," she said. "I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart's broken."

"You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone," her caption read. "I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly."

Photo Credit: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images